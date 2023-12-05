BAFL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
World

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kherson: presidential adviser

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 02:00pm

KYIV: At least two people were killed and one wounded after Russian forces struck the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a presidential adviser said early on Tuesday.

“Terrorists,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, posted on Telegram along with two images of bodies laying on a sidewalk.

Two killed in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson

Reuters could not independently confirm the details. Russian forces have regularly shelled Kherson since retreating from the regional capital late last year to the other side of the Dnipro River.

Kherson

