LHC concerned over detention order of PTI activist

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed its concern over the detention order of PTI activist Sanam Javed issued by the deputy commissioner after the grant of bail to her.

The court was hearing a contempt petition of Sanam against the police authorities for not releasing her despite securing bail in the last case of May 9 registered against her.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that the courts granted bail to his client in four out of five cases. He said the petitioner had already been discharged in one case.

He said the act of not releasing the petitioner from jail amounted to contempt of court.

A law officer told the court that the government issued a 30-day preventive detention order of the petitioner under the Maintenance of Public Order.

The court adjourned the proceedings for Tuesday (today) after the law officer sought time to furnish a detailed report about her detention order.

