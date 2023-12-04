BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Crypto stocks surge as bitcoin hits fresh 2023 high

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 08:40pm

Cryptocurrency-related stocks listed in the US surged on Monday, looking to extend their strong November gains, as bitcoin topped $42,000 to hit a fresh high for the year.

Shares of companies whose fortunes are tied to the cryptocurrency have rallied in recent weeks, spurred by optimism about potential interest rate cuts in the US as well as traders betting on the imminent approval of US stock market-traded bitcoin funds.

Bitcoin climbed 4.1% to $41,649- its highest since April 2022. It had hit $42,162 earlier in the session.

“The impact of an (ETF) approval is going to be big in terms of investment appetite because it’s going to be more easily regulated, more attractive and easier to invest,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“What we have right now is a risk rally, and bitcoin is also benefiting big time from falling yields. There is also this positive bullish sentiment into next year because it is going to be the year of halving.”

Halving is a process designed to slow the release of bitcoin, and bitcoin prices have typically rallied following halvings. Coinbase jumped 7.5%.

The stock rose nearly 62% in November, even as the crypto exchange reported a decline in third-quarter trading volumes.

Crypto stocks set to start December on a high note as bitcoin hits near 19-month high

Bitcoin investor Microstrategy, which bought bitcoins worth $593 million last month, gained 8.2%.

Bitcoin miners such as Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital and CleanSpark jumped between 10.3% and 18.8%, respectively, adding to their double-digit gains in November.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks bitcoin futures, rose 7.7% and looked set to touch an over one-year high, while the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF that allows traders to bet on a fall in bitcoin futures fell 7.7%.

Investor sentiment toward cryptocurrencies and related assets had been lukewarm earlier this year after a string of high-profile collapses in 2022 led to outflows of more than a trillion dollars from the sector.

However, the recent rally has sent bitcoin up more than 150% so far in 2023, on course for its best annual performance since 2020.

