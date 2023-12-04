BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
World

UK PM Sunak committed to bringing net migration down ‘significantly’

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:51pm

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes net migration to the United Kingdom is too high and needs to be reduced “significantly”, his spokesman said on Monday.

Annual net migration to the United Kingdom hit a record of 745,000 last year and has stayed at elevated levels since, data showed last month, putting political pressure on Sunak to act to reduce it in the run up to an election expected next year.

Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

“We think the numbers are too high, they do need to reduce significantly and in the short term,” Sunak’s spokesman said.

