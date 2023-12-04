BAFL 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
DFML 16.98 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.32%)
DGKC 78.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
FABL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
FCCL 19.47 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.23%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.97 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
OGDC 115.56 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (4.41%)
PAEL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PIOC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.99%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.43%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.04%)
SSGC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.83%)
TELE 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
TRG 87.49 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.03%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.66%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 6,384 Increased By 89.1 (1.42%)
BR30 22,426 Increased By 489.2 (2.23%)
KSE100 62,507 Increased By 815.9 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,858 Increased By 303.5 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Magnitude 6.9 quake latest to rattle southern Philippines

AFP Published 04 Dec, 2023 09:58am

MANILA: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines early Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, the latest in a slew of strong quakes all concentrated in the same area.

Monday’s quake hit just before 4:00 am local time, (2000 GMT Sunday), at a depth of 30 kilometres (18 miles), about 72 kilometres northeast of Hinatuan municipality on Mindanao island.

That followed a magnitude 6.6 earthquake on Sunday and a deadly magnitude 7.6 quake Saturday in the same region, which had briefly triggered a tsunami alert.

At least two people were killed and several were injured after Saturday’s quake, authorities said. It was followed by a series of aftershocks of magnitudes exceeding 6.0 through Sunday, according to the USGS.

“The quake was brief, it lasted around six seconds, but the shaking was quite strong,” said Allan Luna, a disaster officer in Cagwait municipality, about 35 kilometres from the epicentre of Monday’s tremor.

Residents begin to return home after Philippine quake kills one

“The other night people panicked. But this morning, since they’ve experienced a similar quake already, they calmly went out of their houses and stayed outdoors for around an hour.”

Hinatuan police Staff Sergeant Joseph Lambo said Sunday evening’s quake sent people rushing out of their homes again.

“They were panicking due to the memory of the previous night’s quake,” Lambo told AFP.

Saturday’s quake triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific region and sent residents along the east coast of Mindanao fleeing buildings, evacuating a hospital and seeking higher ground.

Collapsed wall kills man

Some walls and roads cracked while a number of flimsy homes crumpled and the roof of an outdoor court collapsed, but there have been no reports of major damage so far, disaster officials in the quake-affected region have told AFP.

A 30-year-old man died in Bislig City, in Surigao del Sur province, when a wall inside his house fell on top of him, said local disaster official Pacifica Pedraverde.

A pregnant woman was killed in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province, the national disaster agency said, without providing details.

Two people suffered minor injuries from falling debris in Tandag City, about 100 kilometres north of Bislig, an official said.

The Philippine seismology institute initially warned of a “destructive tsunami” after the first quake Saturday, expecting “life threatening” waves, though none occurred and the warning later ended.

Small swells were reported as far away as Japan’s eastern Pacific coast, where a tsunami warning was also briefly in effect. Palau, a western Pacific archipelago located about 900 kilometres off Mindanao, reported no impact.

The recent earthquakes came about two weeks after a 6.7 magnitude tremor hit Mindanao, killing at least nine people, shaking buildings and causing part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans.

earthquake Philippines

Comments

1000 characters

Magnitude 6.9 quake latest to rattle southern Philippines

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil climbs as Mideast tension back in focus

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

PM explains Pakistan’s climate challenge: It’s ‘primarily a water challenge’, needing attention

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Read more stories