Dec 04, 2023
Eleven climbers killed as Indonesia volcano erupts, survivors found

Reuters Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 03:57pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JAKARTA: Eleven climbers were found dead in Indonesia on Monday following the eruption at the weekend of the Marapi volcano, an official said, as a search to find 12 more missing was temporarily halted over safety concerns.

Three more survivors were found on Monday along with the bodies of the 11 climbers, among 75 in the area at the time of the eruption said Jodi Haryawan, spokesperson for the local search and rescue team.

The 2,891 metre high volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing ash as high as 3 km (9,843 ft) into the air.

Some 170 Rohingya land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival

Authorities have raised the alert to the second-highest level and prohibited residents from going within 3 km (1.86 miles) of the crater.

Video footage showed a huge cloud of volcanic ash spread widely across the sky and cars and roads covered with ash.

A small eruption was taking place on Monday and the search was suspended, Jodi said.

“It’s too dangerous if we continue searching now,” he added.

There were 49 climbers evacuated from the area earlier Monday and many were being treated for burns, he said. Indonesia sits on the Pacific’s so-called “Ring of Fire” and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.

