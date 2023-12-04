Gwadar Airport: CAA issues new flight operation schedule

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new three-month flight operation schedule for Gwadar Airport. As per details, the Civil Aviation Authority stated that the new flight operation schedule is from December 1 to February 28, 2024.

According to the new schedule, the flight operation will be functional for three days (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) per week at the airport. Moreover, the non-schedule flights have to inform the Gwadar Airport administration 24 hours in advance.