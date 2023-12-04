2 Levies’ personnel killed in Duki

DUKI: Two Levies Force personnel were killed in an exchange of fire with a proclaimed offender and his accomplices in Kali Marjanzai area of Loni in Duki district of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to details, a Levies Force led by Duki Assistant Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Baloch and Assistant Commissioner Beebrag Lehri raided the house of a proclaimed offender, Amanullah Marjanzai.

Seeing the law personnel coming, the proclaimed offender and his accomplices opened fire on them. As a result, two Levies officials, Qasim Baloch and Ubaidullah Achakzai, were martyred while an accused also got injured by the firing of the law officials.

The bodies of the Levies officials have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Duki.

After the incident, another contingent comprising Levies Force and FC officials under the head of Deputy Commissioner Capt Fiaz Ali (retd) rushed to the scene.