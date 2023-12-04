BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities: Alkhidmat Foundation arranges nationwide series of events

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation, in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, arranged a series of events nationwide aimed at raising awareness about the challenges confronted by individuals with special needs.

The central theme of these initiatives was fostering collective efforts to address these issues.

A poignant ceremony was conducted at Mansoora Lahore, during which 50 individuals with disabilities received wheelchairs, and 50 visually impaired individuals were honoured with prizes, including white canes, awarded to high-achieving special students.

Distinguished figures, including Ameer-ul-Azeem, Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Zikrullah Mujahid, Vice-President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani, President of Central Punjab, Engineer Ahmed Hammad Rasheed, President of Lahore, Dr Ijaz Nazir, Secretary General, and other officials participated actively in the ceremony. Representatives from various organisations, including Hamza Foundation, Rising Sun, Blind Daily Wager Union, Rite of Special Person, Roshni Foundation, and Friends of Paraplegic, also joined the event.

Amir-ul Azim, addressing the gathering, emphasised the need for making all centres accessible and accommodating individuals with special needs. He reiterated that the entire society shares the responsibility for the well-being of every special person, and safeguarding their rights is a collective duty.

He called for collaboration among organisations dedicated to disability welfare to not only implement existing legislation but also work towards further reforms.

Zikrullah Mujahid, Vice President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, highlighted that, according to a report, there are over 27 million people with disabilities in Pakistan.

He shared that Alkhidmat Foundation, under its social services programme, annually provides thousands of wheelchairs to alleviate the challenges faced by such individuals. This year alone, 7000 wheelchairs have been distributed across the country, totalling approximately 37 thousand since 2012.

