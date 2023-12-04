People donate generously at SKMCH fundraising event

KARACHI: At a fund-raising event organised in DHA City Karachi, a large number of supporters donated generously for Pakistan’s third and largest Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre being built in Karachi.

The CEO of the hospital Dr Faisal Sultan and CMO Dr Aasim Yusuf gave a site tour to the attendees. Brigadier (Retired) Mehmood Ali Babri, Secretary DHA City Karachi, addressed the audience and assured possible support for the cause in the future as well.

On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan gave an update about the project and said that after completion of the grey structure, finishing work is ongoing and it is our collective responsibility to help complete the project.

