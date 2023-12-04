PM condemns firing on passenger bus

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the firing incident on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas area on Sunday.

The prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of innocent citizens in the previous day’s incident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with courage.

He said targeting innocent citizens was proof of the cowardice of these terrorists, and their nefarious designs to sabotage the peace in Gilgit-Baltistan will never succeed.

The prime minister said the war against terrorists would continue until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.