Most Latin American stocks, currencies steady

BRASILIA: Most Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Friday, extending November’s rally, while Brazil’s real was steady following remarks by a local policymaker on the outlook for monetary policy.

MSCI’s index tracking Latin American equities edged 0.2% higher, after notching its best month since 2020 in November on hopes that US interest rates have peaked.

A basket of regional currencies strengthened by 0.5% by 1507 GMT.

More broadly in emerging markets, Bank of America analysts said that fixed income assets saw outflows of $59 million, in its 18th straight week, while stocks saw outflows of $1.2 billion, its eighth straight week of losses.