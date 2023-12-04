BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-04

Canadian dollar climbs to 2-month high

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-month high against its US counterpart on Friday as domestic data contributed to the recent upswing in sentiment toward the currency, showing that the economy added more jobs than expected last month.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3495 to the greenback, or 74.10 US cents, after touching its strongest level since Sept. 29 at 1.3488. For the week, the currency climbed 1%.

Canadian employment rose by 24,900 jobs in November, eclipsing the 15,000 gain that economists had expected, although hours worked fell and the jobless rate ticked up to 5.8%, as growth in the population continued to outpace employment growth.

Separate data showed Canada’s manufacturing sector contracting for a seventh straight month in November as global industrial weakness weighed on output and new orders. The jobs data added to positive sentiment toward the loonie after the currency was lifted by broad-based weakness in the US dollar in recent weeks, said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada.

Canadian Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar climbs to 2-month high

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

Israeli bombing of Gaza intensifies

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Houthis target two Israeli ships in Red Sea

Global regulators propose tougher scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets

Paris attack leaves German tourist dead and two hurt

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Aspen chooses NY over London for $4bn IPO: FT

Read more stories