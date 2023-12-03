BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Fraud case: Shehzad Akbar declared proclaimed offender

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, declared former special assistant on accountability and interior to Prime Minister, Shehzad Akbar, as proclaimed offender in a fraud case.

Civil judge Ahmed Shehzad Gondal declared Akbar as a proclaimed offender for not appearing before it.

PM to be summoned if Shahzad Akbar’s brother not recovered: IHC

A case had been registered against Akber under sections 420, 468, 385, 386, and others under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Aabpara police station at the complaint of one Umer Farooq Zahoor.

