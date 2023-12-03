Fraud case: Shehzad Akbar declared proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, declared former special assistant on accountability and interior to Prime Minister, Shehzad Akbar, as proclaimed offender in a fraud case.

Civil judge Ahmed Shehzad Gondal declared Akbar as a proclaimed offender for not appearing before it.

A case had been registered against Akber under sections 420, 468, 385, 386, and others under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Aabpara police station at the complaint of one Umer Farooq Zahoor.

