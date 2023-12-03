BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
PM, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication efforts

APP Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

DUBAI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Bill Gates, Co-Chair Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), on Saturday met on the sidelines of COP-28 and discussed progress on Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.

The prime minister apprised Gates of the ongoing polio vaccination drive in Pakistan and said that Pakistan would spare no effort to eliminate poliovirus.

He underlined the Government’s full commitment to maximizing outreach of vaccines to children all across Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The caretaker prime minister and Gates also discussed cooperation extended by BMGF to Pakistan in financial inclusion, poverty alleviation and malnutrition.

While lauding the support received from the Gates Foundation, the prime minister further encouraged the BMGF to work with Pakistan to enhance national capacities in STEM education, strengthen early warning and emergency operations for disaster management as well as to digitalize agricultural value chains.

