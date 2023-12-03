Pak delegation to take part in Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting in Ghana

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation will participate in the Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting to be held in Accra, Ghana, on 5-6 December 2023.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa), Ambassador Shaharyar Akbar Khan, will lead a delegation to the Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting.

This annual event follows a series of preparatory meetings, including one in held in Islamabad in August 2023, focusing on the "Safety & Security of Peacekeepers."

The spokesperson said â€œOur participation highlights Pakistanâ€™s enduring commitment to UN peacekeeping, with a history spanning over six decades as a leading troops contributor.

