PTI criticises Akbar Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has criticised Akbar Sher Babar for his stance in which he had rejected the PTI's intra-party elections

A PTI statement alleged: The touts like Akbar Sher Babar have been launched as part of the conspiracy to push Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) out of electoral process. A dirty game is being played as part of a shady plan to bring a blue-eyed boy to power."

Akbar Babar has nothing to do with the foundation and ideology of PTI, the statement said.

"Upon knowing his dirty plans, his basic party membership was cancelled 13 years ago and he was kicked out of the party," it added, reiterating to foil all the plans against it, and win the general elections by securing two-third majority in the Parliament.

