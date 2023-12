LAHORE: The Lahore High Court at its principal seat, its benches at Multan, Behawalpur and Rawalpindi will observe winter holidays from December 24 to January 08, 2024.

The LHC registrar issued a notification in this regard on Saturday. The notification said only urgent cases and any case with the permission of the Chief Justice will be heard during the winter vacation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023