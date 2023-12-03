BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-03

WB VP visits Tarbela, Dasu hydropower projects

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser along with a 4-member delegation visited Tarbela 5th Extension and Dasu Hydropower Project on Saturday. Chairman Wapda Sajjad Ghani and World Bank Executive Director Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah also accompanied him. World Bank is providing financial support for construction of these projects.

In the first leg, the World Bank Vice President visited Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project, being constructed on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam. He witnessed construction activities on main components. The project management apprised him about progress on the power house, tail race culvert, canal and switch yard. Tarbela 5th Extension has an installed power generation capacity of 1530MW. On its completion, power generation capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4888MW to 6418MW. Tarbela 5th Extension Project will start electricity generation in 2025.

Later, the World Bank Vice President also visited 1410MW-Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station, completed in 2018 with financial assistance of the World Bank. He was informed during the visit that Tarbela 4th Extension, since its completion, has provided 22.56 billion units to the National Grid.

In the second leg, the World Bank Vice President flew to under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project at River Indus upstream of Dasu town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He visited the power house, transformers cavern and the project colony to review construction activities. Dasu project team, in a briefing, informed him about progress on main works of the project. It was briefed that the river diversion system has been functioning satisfactorily since its completion early this year. Flushing tunnel is also complete, while excavation of right bank bypass tunnel has recently been completed. Excavation of right and left abutment of the main dam, intake, power house, tailrace tunnel, surge chamber and transformers cavern is in progress. The 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project will be completed in two stages. At present, Wapda is constructing Stage-I, with installed generation capacity of 2160MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units. Stage-I of the Project is likely to be commissioned in 2026.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Wapda Dasu hydropower project

Comments

1000 characters

WB VP visits Tarbela, Dasu hydropower projects

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Climate response: Consensus on data sharing governance system

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

CASA-1000: WB rates progress as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

Read more stories