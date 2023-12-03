Essential kitchen items: a slight reduction in prices

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a slight reduction during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed no changes in sugar price as it remained stable at Rs 6,390 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

Chicken price also remained unchanged at Rs 13,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs360 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs570 per kg; egg price witnessed no changes as it remained stable at Rs 9,890 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs350 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed a slight reduction as the best quality wheat flour in wholesale market is available at Rs 2,100 per 15 kg bag against Rs 2,130 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,140 per 15 kg against Rs 2,160 per bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,100 against Rs 2,120 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,130 per bag against Rs 2,140 per bag.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,100 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea at Rs 1,750 per kg; powdered chili price remained stable at Rs700 per kg, and turmeric powder price at Rs700 per kg.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price went up, as officially it is available at Rs274 against Rs270 per kg, however, LPG distributors and traders are selling the commodity at their own set price in violation of the OGRA’s set price of Rs270 per kg as the distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs300-330 per kg.

The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 4,210, while in the market it is available at Rs 5,000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs790 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. Prepared tea cup at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup; the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, while roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, and naan at Rs30.

Rice prices during this week remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 13,000 per 40 kg, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 10,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs290 per kg, and broken Basmati rice at Rs 9,500, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price went up from Rs 4,900 to Rs 5,000 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee’s price went down Rs 2,450 per 5kg tin to Rs 2,420 and cooking oil from Rs 2,550 to Rs 2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs260 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs370 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs350-550 per kg, moong at Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs320 per kg.

A week ago, Milk Pak and Olpers have increased the prices of their packed milk as small Milk Pak and other brands’ prices have been increased from Rs70 per pack to Rs75, while one litre pack is available from Rs260 per pack to Rs270 per pack. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs240 per kg.

Detergents’ prices and bathing soaps’ prices witnessed no changes as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol’s normal size bathing soap are available at Rs145 per pack and family pack at Rs170 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a decreasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs2,000 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs430-450 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs 2,000 per 5kg to Rs 1,900 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs470-500 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs 3,000 per 5kg to Rs 2,800 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs650-675 per kg.

Potato prices witnessed a reduction as it is available in the range of Rs350-500 against Rs450-650 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs90-120 per kg against Rs110-150, tomato prices remained stable at Rs1,500 per basket of 15kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-145 per kg and onion price also remained stable at Rs450-650 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-145 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs700 to Rs650 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs150-170 per kg against Rs160-180 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin witnessed a reduction as they were available in the range of Rs350-450 against Rs500-600, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs95-130 per kg against Rs135-160 per kg; tinda price went down from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs450 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-110 per kg against Rs120-130 per kg; brinjal price went down from Rs350 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs75-80 per kg against Rs85-100 per kg; cauliflower price remained stable at Rs350-400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs375 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs90-110 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs500-550 to Rs650-700 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs155-180 per kg against Rs125-140 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs400 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs95-110 per kg.

Okra price went up from Rs450 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs115-120 per kg against Rs95-110 per kg; turnip price remained stable at Rs325-350 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-100 per kg, yam price went up from Rs600 per 5kg to Rs650 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-160.

