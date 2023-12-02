UBG leader underscores unity of his group

KARACHI: Chairman UBG Sindh Region Khalid Tawab has underscored the unity of UBG and its alliance group against any negative approaches by opponents seeking to disrupt the election process.

Presiding over UBG Core Committee Meeting of the Sindh Region, he highlighted the successful elimination of numerous bogus trade bodies by the apex court, providing a sense of relief, saying the credit goes to UBG leadership of Balochistan Eng Daroo khan, Haji Jamaluddin and Asfar Yar Mandokhail.

However, Hanif Gohar stressed the importance of intensifying networking with trade bodies, especially in the face of economic challenges, to ensure collective support.

Zubair Tufail welcomed the alliance with UBG by BMPP, considering it a significant and positive move by the BMPP leadership.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon and Khurram Ejaz, leaders of BMPP, expressed their commitment to reaching out to voters to ensure a positive change in the upcoming election.

The attendees extensively discussed various economic issues, including challenges faced by the business community and export-related matters. They agreed to develop comprehensive papers for the promotion of exports and the expansion of the tax net.

The meeting welcomed members from the BMPP group, including Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, who is a joint candidate for the SVP seat in the upcoming FPCCI elections 2024-25, Khurram Ejaz, Haji Asif VP candidate Asif Inam VP candidate. Both groups pledged to collaboratively address the challenges in the upcoming FPCCI elections and strive to make it a genuine apex body. They expressed determination to eliminate counterfeit trade bodies that have tarnished the reputation of genuine trade bodies in Pakistan.

Ghazanfer Ali Khan, Moben siddiqui, Gulzar Feroze, Ikram Rajput, Arshad Jamal, Sharik, Adnan Qadri, Dr Shahzad Arshad , Faisal Baig, Abdul Qadir, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Zaman, Muslim Mohammadi, Naheed Masud, Maryam Chaudhary, Shaheen Sarwana, Irfan Sarwana, Farhan A Qadir, Javed Iqbal, Hanif Gohar secretary general UBG, Sami Khan, Syed Mazher Nasir, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Eng Daroo Khan, Mumtaz Ali Shaikh, Dr. Mirza Ikhtair Baig, Allauddin Marri, Waheed Ahmed, Tariq Haleem, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Ibrahim Shah and Mian Zahid Hussain attended the meeting.

