BAFL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.44%)
BIPL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DFML 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
DGKC 78.69 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (7.97%)
FABL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.58%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
GGL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.74%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.12%)
HUBC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.42%)
MLCF 42.45 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (7.93%)
OGDC 110.68 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.48%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PIOC 115.30 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (6.76%)
PPL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.53%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.97%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.22%)
SSGC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.2%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.44%)
TPLP 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 84.10 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.05%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks start December on strong footing as miners gain

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 02:42pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, with shares in industrial metal miners taking an early lead on higher metal prices and upbeat China data, starting December on an upbeat note after logging sharp gains in the previous month.

By 0811 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.3%.

Both the indexes posted monthly gains in November on hopes that major central banks were nearing an end of their interest rate hike trajectory.

A private survey showed China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded in November, pushing China-exposed miners 2.4% higher.

Looking ahead, a reading of November S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) due 0930 GMT would be on investors’ watch list.

London stocks fall as investors await more data; Rolls-Royce shines

Comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell due later in the day would also be on the radar.

AstraZeneca said it would discontinue two late-stage trials looking at the potential benefits of its drug Lokelma in the management of hyperkalaemia across the cardiorenal spectrum. Shares of the drugmaker were up 1.5%.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks start December on strong footing as miners gain

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Britain’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Read more stories