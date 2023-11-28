BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
BIPL 20.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.76%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
DFML 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 71.31 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (3.89%)
FABL 27.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.01%)
HUBC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.97%)
HUMNL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
MLCF 39.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
OGDC 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.04%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
PIOC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
PPL 93.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.31%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.24%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.65%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
London stocks fall as investors await more data; Rolls-Royce shines

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 02:43pm

UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday amid a broad-based selloff as investors awaited a slew of global economic data due later this week, while Rolls-Royce shares outperformed after the engineering company forecast a surge in its profitability.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.6% touching a two-week low intraday, while the more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 midcap index also shed 0.6%.

Personal goods led declines among the major FTSE 350 sectors, with Burberry Group falling 2.7% after HSBC reduced the stock’s price target.

“It’s worth reminding ourselves that (for) the last couple of weeks, markets have been quite strong with the expectation that inflation’s finally starting to come off in most places,” said Andrew Jones, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

“Rather than being any specifically negative news coming out… (its) a bit of a pause having had (that) rally.”

Rolls-Royce jumped 6.2% to a more than four-year high after the engineering company said it aimed to become a much more profitable business.

Despite recent weakness, both the benchmark stock indexes eye monthly gains as sentiment got a lift from hopes of a softer monetary policy globally, with rising bets that interest rates have peaked.

Investors will look ahead to UK mortgage data, inflation prints across the eurozone, and a Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report in the US - the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge - later this week.

UK’s FTSE 100 dips on miners, energy drag

Bank of England’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said Britain’s monetary policy is likely to need to be “restrictive” for an extended period of time to get inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

BoE’s Jonathan Haskel is also scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.

Pearson lost 2.3% after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the education company’s stock to “Neutral” from “Outperform”.

Man Group fell 3.2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the hedge fund manager’s stock to “Equal-Weight” from “Overweight”.

