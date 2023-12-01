BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.32%)
DGKC 76.72 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (5.27%)
FABL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.63%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.81%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
MLCF 41.14 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.6%)
OGDC 109.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.4%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 111.90 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.61%)
PPL 92.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.34%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.87%)
SSGC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.93%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.97%)
TRG 83.88 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.78%)
UNITY 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.48%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,263 Increased By 82.2 (1.33%)
BR30 21,839 Increased By 300.1 (1.39%)
KSE100 61,295 Increased By 764 (1.26%)
KSE30 20,450 Increased By 261.7 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish manufacturing activity contracts in November: PMI

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 12:20pm

ISTANBUL: Turkish factory activity contracted for a fifth consecutive month in November as purchasing activity moderated along with a slowdown in output, new orders and employment, a survey showed on Friday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing fell to 47.2 from 48.4 in October, according to a survey by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global, moving further below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Subdued market conditions both at home and abroad meant that new orders eased to the greatest extent since November 2022, the survey showed.

Production was also scaled back to the largest degree for a year as manufacturers responded to demand weakness while conflicts around the region and difficulty in securing raw materials contributed to the moderation, the survey showed.

Firms also scaled back staffing, the survey said, while inventories of inputs and finished goods were also lowered amid reduced output requirements.

Input and output prices rose mainly due to currency depreciation, the survey showed.

“The latest Türkiye manufacturing PMI data makes for concerning reading as it shows the slowdown in the sector gathering momentum as the year draws to a close,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Widespread demand weakness is making it increasingly difficult for firms to secure new business and leading to the scaling back of output, employment and purchasing.”

Turkish economy Turkish GDP Turkish manufacturing

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish manufacturing activity contracts in November: PMI

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Read more stories