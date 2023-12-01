Gold, silver prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Thursday remained unchanged on the local market, traders said.

Gold was selling for Rs221000 per tola and Rs189472 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $2064 per ounce with a $20 premium, which is added on by the local market for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2620 per tola and Rs2246.21 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted for $25.17 per ounce, traders said.

