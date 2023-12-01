BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-01

Afghan govt slams lack of invite to COP28

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities on Thursday condemned a decision not to invite its representatives to the UN climate conference, as the talks opened in Dubai.

A statement from the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) said that despite “comprehensive efforts” to address climate change issues in the country, Afghan delegates had not received invitations.

The statement, reposted by a top government spokesman, said the snub was “purportedly due to political factors”.

Since retaking power in Afghanistan more than two years ago, no country has formally recognised the Taliban authorities. The two-week-long COP28 is billed as the largest-ever climate gathering, and the United Nations and hosts the United Arab Emirates say they will be the most important since the Paris talks in 2015.

A central focus will be a stocktake of the world’s limited progress on curbing global warming. The NEPA statement underscored that “despite Afghanistan’s minimal contribution of 0.08 percent to the global greenhouse gas emissions... it remains one of the most susceptible countries to the deleterious impacts of climate change”.

A recent statement from the UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, said the country ranks eighth on the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Index of most vulnerable nations and those least prepared to adapt to climate change. “Afghanistan is experiencing a rise in extreme weather conditions, notably floods, drought, and sand and dust storms, resulting in the loss of lives and livelihoods and significant damage to infrastructure,” UNAMA said.

Afghanistan Dubai afghan govt UN climate conference UNAMA COP28 NEPA

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan govt slams lack of invite to COP28

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories