BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Dec 01, 2023
China stocks end nearly flat on PMI data

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed nearly flat on Thursday after downbeat manufacturing data, with investors calling for more easing measures. Hong Kong stocks rebounded after hitting a one-year low earlier.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged up 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.3% by market close. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index also edged up 0.3%, after touching its lowest level since November last year.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, an official factory survey showed on Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data disappointed investors who are awaiting a rebound, boosting the case for near-term fiscal and monetary easing, analysts at Citi said. The ongoing economic malaise is reflected in the local stock market, with the key CSI300 Index unable to stage a sustained recovery, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The CSI300 Index has lost 9.5% so far this year.

Investor sentiment in Chinese financial assets remains highly negative, Tan said.

China President Xi Jinping visited Shanghai and learned about the city’s efforts to strengthen its competitiveness as an international financial centre, state media reported on Wednesday.

Tourism and health care stocks were up 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were down 0.3%.

China Evergrande Group was up 11.6%.

China China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index PMI

