BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-01

Cotton market: Prices fall amid modest trading activity

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

LAHORE: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced a drop of Rs 200 in the spot rate and fixed it at Rs 17,000 per maund after remained stagnant at Rs 17,200 for the last two days. Trading, however, remained sluggish today and volume also remained lower.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the sluggish business activities were the outcome of financial crises of the textile industry with increasing energy tariffs. Only selected buying as per immediate requirements was seen in the market.

Naseem said that a reduction in cotton prices was also witnessed due to the sluggish activities and cotton prices from Sindh were registered at Rs 15,000 per maund to Rs 17, 200 per maund.

Phutti Sindh fetched Rs 5,000 per maund to Rs 7,200 per maund. Prices of cotton lots from Punjab were registered at Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti prices were seen at Rs 5,500 to 7,600 per maund.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti from this province fetched prices of Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per maund.

As per the domestic transactions mentioned by the daily market report, 600 bales of Dherki were transacted today while 400 bales each from Ghotki and Shahdadpur, 1400 bales from Khairpur, 400 bales from Rohri, 2600 bales from Rahim Yar Khan, 1000 bales from Sadiqabad, 400 bales from Khanpur, 800 bales from Mianwali, 400 bales each from Layyah and Harooanabad, 200 bales each from Hasilpur and Bahawalpur and 2000 bales from Yazman Mandi were transacted today.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Cotton prices cotton market Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton market: Prices fall amid modest trading activity

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories