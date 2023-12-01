Four throat-slit bodies found from home in Karachi

KARACHI: Four bodies with slit throats were recovered from a house in the metropolis on Thursday. Police arrested the family head.

According to details, bodies of four including a woman and three children with slit throats were found from a house in Gulistan e Gohar near Kamran Chowrangi.

Bodies of the deceased including Saima, Ashad 09, Shahzain 07, and two-year-old Ahad killed with sharp edged weapon was shifted to hospital of postmortem.

The police arrested the husband of the killed woman and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.