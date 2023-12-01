Markets Print 2023-12-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 30, 2023). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 30, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 60,531.27
High: 60,981.68
Low: 60,428.14
Net Change: 29.27
Volume (000): 232,897
Value (000): 13,580,410
Makt Cap (000) 1,995,729,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,818.93
NET CH (+) 629.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,617.07
NET CH (+) 140.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,604.24
NET CH (-) 180.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,059.18
NET CH (+) 208.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,317.19
NET CH (-) 29.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,045.62
NET CH (-) 29.63
------------------------------------
As on: 30-November-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments