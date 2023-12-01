KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 30, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 60,531.27 High: 60,981.68 Low: 60,428.14 Net Change: 29.27 Volume (000): 232,897 Value (000): 13,580,410 Makt Cap (000) 1,995,729,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,818.93 NET CH (+) 629.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,617.07 NET CH (+) 140.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,604.24 NET CH (-) 180.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,059.18 NET CH (+) 208.35 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,317.19 NET CH (-) 29.95 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,045.62 NET CH (-) 29.63 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-November-2023 ====================================

