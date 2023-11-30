BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s new long-range rocket delivery from US pushed to next year

Reuters Published November 30, 2023
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Ukraine will need to wait until next year before it receives its first big shipment of rocket-propelled bombs the US has adapted to strike at a nearly 100-mile (160km) range, according to the Pentagon and people familiar with the timing.

When the US was first approached by Boeing to buy and ship the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) to Ukraine last fall, the most optimistic timeline for shipping was around spring of this year, according to a document seen by Reuters at that time.

It was reported by Politico in February that delivery wouldn’t take place until later in 2023.

Ukraine needs GLSDB to augment the limited number of 100-mile range ATACMS rockets the US has sent. It will allow Ukraine’s military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and force Russia to move its supplies even farther from the front lines.

Germany steps up Ukraine weapons deliveries ahead of winter

People familiar with current timing say delivery to the US by Boeing, the prime contractor for the GLSDB, will take place in late December - followed by several months of testing before onward shipment to Ukraine.

A Pentagon spokesman said “we anticipate providing this key capability in the early 2024 timeframe after successful verification,” another term for testing.

Because the contract to begin production of GLSDB was signed in March, according to a Pentagon statement to Reuters, delivery was forced towards year-end. Production required government furnished materials, so contract signing constrained its start.

The decision to send the long-range rocket, something the US government hasn’t purchased for itself, followed a proposal last summer from Boeing Co to US commanders in Europe managing weapons for Ukraine.

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment.

Although Russia said in March it had shot down a GLSDB, the US has not supplied any of the smart bombs to Ukraine, a US official and a person familiar with the matter said. Reuters could not determine if another country supplied Kyiv with the weapon.

GLSDB is made jointly by Sweden’s SAAB AB and Boeing Co. It is GPS-guided, can defeat some electronic jamming, is usable in all weather conditions, and can be used against armored vehicles, according to SAAB’s website.

US Ukraine Pentagon weapons for Ukraine HIMARS long range rocket

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s new long-range rocket delivery from US pushed to next year

COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund

Blinken says truce between Israel-Hamas is producing results

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registered 3rd successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $77mn, now stand at $7.26bn

PM Kakar calls for utilizing Loss & Damage Fund on merit

Oil prices fall amid skepticism on OPEC+ supply cuts

Pakistan cannot develop without development of Balochistan: Zardari

KSE-100 stays flat amid profit-taking

Read more stories