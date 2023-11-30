BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 06:55pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday amid rising oil prices as investors awaited the result of OPEC+ meeting where oil producers are likely to agree output cuts for early next year.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets- climbed 1% on Thursday with Brent trading at $83.95 a barrel by 1230 GMT.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is likely to agree to additional output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day, meeting delegates told Reuters.

The OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT, after an OPEC-only ministers meeting at 1100 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was up for the third consecutive session, ending 0.7% higher with most sectors in the green. The index jumped 4.6% in November, its biggest monthly gain since April.

Elm Company rose 1.4% and the kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank climbed 2%.

The Qatari index snapped its six session losing streak and closed 0.5% higher, helped by a 2.2% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank and 5.7% surge in Mesaieed Petrochemical.

Most Gulf markets drop ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Abu Dhabi gains

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up for the third straight session, inching up 0.1%, supported by a 1.1% gain in Aldar Properties and 1% rise in UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Dubai’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, with most sectors in the red.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp declined 1.8% and Emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD lost 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell for a third consecutive session and ended 0.1% lower, with Commercial International Bank dropping 1% and Talaat Mostafa Group Holding sliding 3.3%.

However, Misr Fertilizer and Orascom Egypt gained 2.6% and 9.9% respectively.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.7% to 11,177
 KUWAIT           added 0.8% to 7,292
 QATAR            was up 0.5% to 10,042
 EGYPT            lost 0.1% to 24,735
 BAHRAIN          lost 0.2% to 1,940
 OMAN             gained 0.1% to 4,658
 ABU DHABI        added 0.1% to 9,560
 DUBAI            lost 0.2% to 3,992
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

Inter-bank: rupee registered 3rd successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Blinken says truce between Israel-Hamas is producing results

Will launch ‘youth card’ if we win elections: PPP’s Bilawal

KSE-100 stays flat amid profit-taking

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Oil prices edge higher as OPEC+ meets to discuss supply cuts

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

COP28: everything you need to know as climate change conference kicks off in Dubai

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Read more stories