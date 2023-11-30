BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
BIPL 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.62%)
FABL 27.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FCCL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.2%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.38%)
GGL 12.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (2.93%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.82%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.64%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
PPL 93.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.97%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 63.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
TPLP 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
TRG 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.53%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,223 Increased By 36.7 (0.59%)
BR30 21,619 Increased By 159.5 (0.74%)
KSE100 60,852 Increased By 350 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,322 Increased By 146.6 (0.73%)
China stocks roughly flat amid disappointing PMI data

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 10:10am

SHANGHAI: China stocks were roughly flat on Thursday after downbeat manufacturing data, with investors calling for more easing measures. Hong Kong stocks were down to their lowest level in a year before edging up.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both inched up 0.2% by the lunch break. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index also edged up 0.2%, after touching its lowest level in a year during early trade.

** China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, an official factory survey showed on Thursday.

** The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data disappointed investors who are awaiting a rebound, boosting the case for near-term fiscal and monetary easing, analysts at Citi said.

** The ongoing economic malaise is reflected in the local stock market, with the key CSI300 Index unable to stage a sustained recovery, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

China, Hong Kong stocks decline, weighed by Meituan’s softer guidance

** The CSI300 Index has lost 9.5% so far this year.

** Investor sentiment in Chinese financial assets remains highly negative, Tan said.

** China President Xi Jinping visited Shanghai and learned about the city’s efforts to strengthen its competitiveness as an international financial centre, state media reported on Wednesday.

** Tourism and health care stocks were up 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively.

** Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were down 0.6%.

** China Evergrande Group was up 7%.

