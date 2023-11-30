Smog: Lahore industrialists denounce registration of cases

LAHORE: “Harassment and registration of cases against industrialists under the pretext of smog are unfair and unjustified. Raids on industrial units and the closure of boilers or machinery cause losses of millions of rupees, while businessmen are facing serious problems in travelling due to FIRs.”

These views were expressed by the representatives of industrialists during a meeting with LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt here on Wednesday.

Chairman Sundar Industrial Estate Malik Mazhar Hussain, Ferozepur Road Industrial Area Khalid Khokhar and others also spoke on this occasion.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that registration of cases under the pretext of smog was condemnable because the industrialists were facing serious difficulties in visiting abroad due to the unavailability of a police character certificate.

He said in civilized societies cases were not registered but fines were imposed. While in our country extreme steps were being taken immediately. He claimed use of substandard fuel would increase when the prices of electricity and gas were so high. He said that economic activities and exports could not be promoted in the presence of anti-industry measures.

He demanded that all measures to prevent smog should be taken in consultation with the business community and that the process of registering cases against industrialists should be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of Punjab Danish School and Centre of Excellence Authority, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that we have to adopt a positive approach and should also appreciate the good initiatives taken by the government.

He said that we used to talk about the children out of school but it also should be mentioned that Punjab Danish School and Center of Excellence is providing education to 45,000 students with respect.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar warmly welcomed the delegation and answered their questions in detail ranging from tax to private sector’s role in policy making. The delegation of Punjab Danish School and Center of Excellence Authority, consisting Accounts Officers of All Danish Schools, was led by the Managing Director Ahmer Malik. Col Jawad Ahmad (retd) and Umer Fayyaz also spoke on the occasion. Tax Advisor Jalal Ahsan gave briefing on tax base and rules and regulations.

He informed the delegation that the primary function of LCCI is policy advocacy. Through its Research and Development Department, the Chamber identifies the issues and their viable solutions with the input of standing committees focused on the various sectors. These issues are taken up at the highest forums of Government for their early resolution. LCCI facilitates the business community by keeping them aware of the opportunities and challenges originating from the globalization of trade and investment.

He added that Lahore Chamber has signed lots of MoUs with national and international organizations related to trade and other important fields like banking, education, diplomatic affairs etc. Apart from pursuing its main objective of promoting and protecting the interests of trade & industry, LCCI carries out Corporate Social Responsibility quite actively.

