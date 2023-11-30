Gold sharply up

KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday posted a big gain but silver was unmoved, traders said.

Gold prices shot up by Rs2600 to Rs221000 per tola and Rs2229 to Rs189472 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2062 per ounce, which is further added on with a $20 premium by the local market for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2620 per tola and Rs2246.21 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.29 per ounce, traders said.

