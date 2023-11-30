BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
Pakistan

Advocate Zafar moves SC to hear plea on general elections next week

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: Senior advocate Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Wednesday moved an application in the Supreme Court requesting to hear his petition on general elections next week commencing from December 4.

Zafar stated on 25-03-23 he had filed a constitution petition regarding not holding general elections within 90 days as per command of the constitution before the apex court and requested; “Action under Article 6 of the constitution may be initiated against the Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police of Punjab, interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and former Prime Minister/Chief Executive Shahbaz Sharif, PDM Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, ex-Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, former minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar.”

He stated that the constitution petition is pending for adjudication before the apex court, adding a similar matter i.e. general election had been decided in constitutional petitions 32 & 36/2023 on 03-11-2023.

Zafar maintained that one of the members of the bench Justice Athar Minallah in his additional note categorically stated, that the president of Pakistan, the governors of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are directly responsible for not holding the general elections within stipulated time described in the constitution.

Zafar Ali Shah stated that a vital question whether it is feasible and constitutionally perfect to allow and to hold the general elections which are supposed to be held on 08-02-2024 under the supervision of the same set-up i.e. President of Pakistan, the Governors of the Punjab and KP and most important respondent ECP.

