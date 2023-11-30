Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 29, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National Mardan Crude Oil Shipping Corp 28-11-2023 OP-2 Kamome Disc Alpine Marine 29-11-2023 Victoria Mogas Services OP-3 Crimson Load Alpine Marine 29-11-2023 Jade Naphtha Services B-7/B-6 Gsl Disc Load Ocean Sea Elizabeth Container Shipping 28-11-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-8/B-9 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping Prime Container Services 28-11-2023 B-10/B-11 Anna Disc North Star 22-11-2023 Elisabeth Wheat International B-11/B-12 Beks Halil Disc Bulk Shipping 21-11-2023 Wheat Agency B-13/B-14 Medi Load Bulk Shipping 27-11-2023 Astoria Clinkers Agency B-14/B-15 Summar Disc Alpine Marine 23-11-2023 Lady Wheat Services B-17/B-16 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023 Rapessed Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al-Imran 2 Load Rice N.S. Shipping 02-07-2023 Line Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Disc N.S. Shipping 22-11-2023 General Line Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Clipper Copenhagen Disc Lentils Sea Trade 25-11-2023 Shipping B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 B-24 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 27-11-2023 International B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Oocl Pakistan 29-11-2023 Lapis Container (Pvt) Ltd B-28/B-29 Ever Utile Disc Load Green Pak 28-11-2023 Container Shipping Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 Osaka Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 27-11-2023 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prime 29-11-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping Container Services Gsl Elizabeth 29-11-2023 Disc Load Oceansea Shipping Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Rdo 29-11-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Endeavour Express Pakistan Trf 30-11-2023 D/18000 Eastwind Shipping Kristansand Chemical Company Ltd Xin Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Wooyang 30-11-2023 D/55000 Ocean Services Dany Wheat in Bulk (Pvt) Ltd Al Amal 30-11-2023 L/5500 Cement Ocean World (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Newsun vision 29-11-2023 Rice - Gion Trader 29-11-2023 Tanker - M.T.Lahore 29-11-2023 Tanker - Hafnia Tagus 29-11-2023 Tanker - Xin Chang Shu 29-11-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 New Fairy Rice East Wind Nov. 23, 2023 MW-2 Carina Rice Ocean Nov. 28, 2023 Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Yasa Coal GSA Nov. 27, 2023 Saturn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine Nov. 27, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Mearsk Pak Nov. 28, 2023 Colombus QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak Nov. 28, 2023 Cabo Verde ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Nov. 28, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Ince Wheat East Wind Nov. 27, 2023 Marmara ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Ullswater LPG M. International Nov. 27, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Evridiki Gas oil Global Nov. 29, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Colombus Containers Mearsk Pak Nov. 29, 2023 Maersk Cabo Verde Containers Maersk Pak -do- Yasa Saturn Coal GSA -do- Ullswater LPG M. International -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Dayyan LNG GSA Nov. 29, 2023 Ardmore Engineer Gas oil G.A.C -do- Basrah Rice Ocean World Expected Berthing Majestic Noor Rice Ocean World - Asia Marine Palm oil Alpine - Protector Wheat Alpine - Hafnia Tagus Gas oil Alpine - Seaspan Beacon Containers ONE - Double Eagle Cement Global - BD Poineer-1 Rice East Wind - Hai Phong Rice East Wind - Horizon LPG M. International - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= GCL Lazaro Coal Nov, 29, 2023 =============================================================================

