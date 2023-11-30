KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 29, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Mardan Crude Oil Shipping Corp 28-11-2023
OP-2 Kamome Disc Alpine Marine 29-11-2023
Victoria Mogas Services
OP-3 Crimson Load Alpine Marine 29-11-2023
Jade Naphtha Services
B-7/B-6 Gsl Disc Load Ocean Sea
Elizabeth Container Shipping 28-11-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Prime Container Services 28-11-2023
B-10/B-11 Anna Disc North Star 22-11-2023
Elisabeth Wheat International
B-11/B-12 Beks Halil Disc Bulk Shipping 21-11-2023
Wheat Agency
B-13/B-14 Medi Load Bulk Shipping 27-11-2023
Astoria Clinkers Agency
B-14/B-15 Summar Disc Alpine Marine 23-11-2023
Lady Wheat Services
B-17/B-16 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al-Imran 2 Load Rice N.S. Shipping 02-07-2023
Line
Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Disc N.S. Shipping 22-11-2023
General Line
Cargo
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20 Clipper
Copenhagen Disc Lentils Sea Trade 25-11-2023
Shipping
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
B-24 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 27-11-2023
International
B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Oocl Pakistan 29-11-2023
Lapis Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29 Ever Utile Disc Load Green Pak 28-11-2023
Container Shipping Pvt Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 Osaka Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 27-11-2023
Express Container Pakistan
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Safeen Prime 29-11-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Container Services
Gsl Elizabeth 29-11-2023 Disc Load Oceansea Shipping
Container Pvt. Ltd
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rdo 29-11-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Endeavour Express Pakistan
Trf 30-11-2023 D/18000 Eastwind Shipping
Kristansand Chemical Company Ltd
Xin Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Wooyang 30-11-2023 D/55000 Ocean Services
Dany Wheat in Bulk (Pvt) Ltd
Al Amal 30-11-2023 L/5500 Cement Ocean World
(Pvt) Ltd
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Newsun vision 29-11-2023 Rice -
Gion Trader 29-11-2023 Tanker -
M.T.Lahore 29-11-2023 Tanker -
Hafnia Tagus 29-11-2023 Tanker -
Xin Chang Shu 29-11-2023 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 New Fairy Rice East Wind Nov. 23, 2023
MW-2 Carina Rice Ocean Nov. 28, 2023
Services
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Yasa Coal GSA Nov. 27, 2023
Saturn
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine Nov. 27, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Mearsk Pak Nov. 28, 2023
Colombus
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak Nov. 28, 2023
Cabo Verde
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Nov. 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Ince Wheat East Wind Nov. 27, 2023
Marmara
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Ullswater LPG M. International Nov. 27, 2023
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Evridiki Gas oil Global Nov. 29, 2023
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Colombus Containers Mearsk Pak Nov. 29, 2023
Maersk Cabo
Verde Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Yasa Saturn Coal GSA -do-
Ullswater LPG M. International -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Al-Dayyan LNG GSA Nov. 29, 2023
Ardmore
Engineer Gas oil G.A.C -do-
Basrah Rice Ocean World Expected Berthing
Majestic Noor Rice Ocean World -
Asia Marine Palm oil Alpine -
Protector Wheat Alpine -
Hafnia Tagus Gas oil Alpine -
Seaspan
Beacon Containers ONE -
Double Eagle Cement Global -
BD Poineer-1 Rice East Wind -
Hai Phong Rice East Wind -
Horizon LPG M. International -
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GCL Lazaro Coal Nov, 29, 2023
