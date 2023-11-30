BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
Markets Print 2023-11-30

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 29, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      Shipping Corp      28-11-2023
OP-2              Kamome         Disc           Alpine Marine      29-11-2023
                  Victoria       Mogas          Services
OP-3              Crimson        Load           Alpine Marine      29-11-2023
                  Jade           Naphtha        Services
B-7/B-6           Gsl            Disc Load      Ocean Sea
                  Elizabeth      Container      Shipping           28-11-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9           Safeen         Disc Load      Diamond Shipping
                  Prime          Container      Services           28-11-2023
B-10/B-11         Anna           Disc           North Star         22-11-2023
                  Elisabeth      Wheat          International
B-11/B-12         Beks Halil     Disc           Bulk Shipping      21-11-2023
                                 Wheat          Agency
B-13/B-14         Medi           Load           Bulk Shipping      27-11-2023
                  Astoria        Clinkers       Agency
B-14/B-15         Summar         Disc           Alpine Marine      23-11-2023
                  Lady           Wheat          Services
B-17/B-16         Shardana       Disc           Ocean Services     07-10-2023
                                 Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al-Imran 2     Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      02-07-2023
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Al Ahmed       Disc           N.S. Shipping      22-11-2023
                                 General        Line
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Clipper
                  Copenhagen     Disc Lentils   Sea Trade          25-11-2023
                                                Shipping
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
B-24              Arman 10       Load Rice      Trade Link         27-11-2023
                                                International
B-26/B-27         Navios         Disc Load      Oocl Pakistan      29-11-2023
                  Lapis          Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29         Ever Utile     Disc Load      Green Pak          28-11-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           Osaka          Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        27-11-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prime      29-11-2023     Disc Load                   Diamond Shipping
                                 Container                           Services
Gsl Elizabeth     29-11-2023     Disc Load                  Oceansea Shipping
                                 Container                           Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rdo               29-11-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Endeavour                                                    Express Pakistan
Trf               30-11-2023     D/18000                    Eastwind Shipping
Kristansand                      Chemical                         Company Ltd
Xin Pu Dong       30-11-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Wooyang           30-11-2023     D/55000                       Ocean Services
Dany                             Wheat in Bulk                      (Pvt) Ltd
Al Amal           30-11-2023     L/5500 Cement                    Ocean World
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Newsun vision     29-11-2023     Rice                                       -
Gion Trader       29-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
M.T.Lahore        29-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
Hafnia Tagus      29-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
Xin Chang Shu     29-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              New Fairy      Rice           East Wind       Nov. 23, 2023
MW-2              Carina         Rice           Ocean           Nov. 28, 2023
                                                Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Yasa           Coal           GSA             Nov. 27, 2023
                  Saturn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Bum Shin       Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 27, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Mearsk Pak      Nov. 28, 2023
                  Colombus
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak      Nov. 28, 2023
                  Cabo Verde
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Ellen      Containers     MSC Pak         Nov. 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Ince           Wheat          East Wind       Nov. 27, 2023
                  Marmara
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Ullswater         LPG            M. International               Nov. 27, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Evridiki          Gas oil        Global                         Nov. 29, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Colombus          Containers     Mearsk Pak                     Nov. 29, 2023
Maersk Cabo
Verde             Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Yasa Saturn       Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Ullswater         LPG            M. International                        -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Dayyan         LNG            GSA                            Nov. 29, 2023
Ardmore
Engineer          Gas oil        G.A.C                                   -do-
Basrah            Rice           Ocean World                Expected Berthing
Majestic Noor     Rice           Ocean World                                -
Asia Marine       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Protector         Wheat          Alpine                                     -
Hafnia Tagus      Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Seaspan
Beacon            Containers     ONE                                        -
Double Eagle      Cement         Global                                     -
BD Poineer-1      Rice           East Wind                                  -
Hai Phong         Rice           East Wind                                  -
Horizon           LPG            M. International                           -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GCL Lazaro        Coal                                          Nov, 29, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

