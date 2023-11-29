Most Gulf markets drop ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Abu Dhabi gains

Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Wednesday amid volatile oil prices, as investors remained cautious ahead of a crucial OPEC+ meeting to decide output policy in the coming months.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose 1.2% on Wednesday with Brent trading at $82.69 a barrel by 1340 GMT, as supply disruption caused by a storm in the Black Sea and lower U.S. inventories drove buying.

The OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies is scheduled to meet online on Thursday to decide oil output levels for 2024, according to a draft agenda seen by Reuters on Monday.

The Qatari index was down for a sixth consecutive session and ended 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 1.3% drop in Commercial Bank and 1.8% decline in Dukhan Bank.

Dubai’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, snapping three consecutive sessions of gains, with most sectors in the red.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp declined 1.8% and Emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD lost 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained marginally, with Etihad Atheeb Telecom rising 1.3% and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation surging 8.3%.

However, Lumi Rental and Elm Company dropped 3.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up for a second consecutive session, ending 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.5% surge in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi and 1.9% gain in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell for a second consecutive session and ended 1.4% lower, with all sectors in the red.

Commercial International Bank declined 2.7% and Misr Fertilizer slumped 3.6%.

Fertilizers and petrochemicals maker MOPCO reported a decrease in third-quarter consolidated net profit.

========================================== SAUDI ARABIA added 0.02% to 11,103 KUWAIT dropped 0.6% to 7,238 QATAR lost 0.2% to 9,992 EGYPT declined 1.4% to 24,759 BAHRAIN lost 0.4% to 1,943 OMAN was up 0.5% to 4,655 ABU DHABI added 0.1% to 9,553 DUBAI lost 0.2% to 4,000 ==========================================