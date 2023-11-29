BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
BIPL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.17%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.79%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
DGKC 72.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.74%)
FABL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 115.73 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.05%)
HUBC 121.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
OGDC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
PAEL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
PPL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.58%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.49%)
SSGC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
TRG 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.11%)
UNITY 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 6,162 Decreased By -68.1 (-1.09%)
BR30 21,318 Decreased By -421.7 (-1.94%)
KSE100 60,329 Decreased By -401.7 (-0.66%)
KSE30 20,074 Decreased By -165.8 (-0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Second-hand shopping a $1-bln-plus business for Amazon in Europe

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 10:45am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Consumer demand for refurbished and pre-owned goods in Britain and across Europe has created a billion pound ($1.3 billion) business for Amazon , its UK boss said.

Many retailers and manufacturers expect that trend to continue as shoppers, hit by rising prices and borrowing costs, look to save cash and buy more sustainably.

John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK Country Manager, told reporters that in the UK alone the online retail giant last year sold more than 4 million used or refurbished products at a discount.

In the first nine months of 2023, Amazon’s sales of second-hand goods in the UK increased by more than 15% on the same period last year, he added.

Amazon UK’s total revenue in 2022 was 24 billion pounds.

“Customers are telling us that they’re shopping second hand items to save money in the ongoing cost of living crisis and because they want to shop more sustainably,” Boumphrey told reporters.

He was speaking at the launch of Amazon UK’s “Second Chance Store” - a Christmas pop-up shop in London selling returned and refurbished items.

Amazon has a goal to have net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

US agency sues Amazon for tricking customers into subscription service

Many environmental campaigners are sceptical about the willingness of major companies to cut emissions, seeing it as more of a public relations exercise.

But large companies say they can make a difference due to their scale.

Regulatory change

Boumphrey also told Reuters that Amazon bosses were frustrated by the amount of regulatory change in Europe, and Britain in particular, and were questioning whether they have enough visibility to invest.

“There’s an awful lot of changes to regulation, not only in the UK but also in Europe, and one of the things they’re asking is: is this going to give us long term certainty,” he said in an interview.

He highlighted concerns over the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, currently making its way through the UK parliament, which will give Britain’s antitrust regulator legal powers to tailor rules for big tech companies.

Boumphrey’s comments come after the UK government this week hailed 29.5 billion pounds of foreign investment as a sign Britain was regaining its business appeal following the uncertainty triggered by its departure from the European Union and last year’s political turmoil.

Amazon has invested 56 billion pounds in Britain since 2010, including 12 billion in 2022 alone, Boumphrey said.

European Union Amazon John Boumphrey

Comments

1000 characters

Second-hand shopping a $1-bln-plus business for Amazon in Europe

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

Read more stories