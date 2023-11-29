BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
Nov 29, 2023
Pakistan

Underage drivers, criminal record: LHC seeks report from IGP, CTO

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies form the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) by December 05 on a petition of a citizen challenging the inclusion of underage drivers’ names in the criminal record.

The petitioner, Azam Butt, through his counsel contended that the police were registering the names of arrested underage drivers, mostly students, in the criminal record.

He said the CTO had assured the court that the record of such cases would not be maintained. He said the act of the police was tantamount to contempt of court.

