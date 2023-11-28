BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
BIPL 20.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.76%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
DFML 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 71.31 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (3.89%)
FABL 27.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.01%)
HUBC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.97%)
HUMNL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
MLCF 39.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
OGDC 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.04%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
PIOC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
PPL 93.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.31%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.24%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.65%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran finalises deal to buy Russian fighter jets

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 03:30pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

DUBAI: Iran has finalised arrangements for the delivery of Russian made Sukhoi su-35 fighter jets and helicopters, Iran’s deputy defence minister told Iran’s Tasnim news agency on Tuesday, as Tehran and Moscow forge closer military relations.

Iran’s air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as ageing US models acquired before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Plans have been finalised for Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to join the combat units of Iran’s Army,” Iran’s deputy Defence Minister Mehdi Farahi said.

Iran’s Raisi in Turkiye to forge joint response to Gaza war

The Tasnim report did not include any Russian confirmation of the deal.

In 2018, Iran said it had started production of the locally-designed Kowsar fighter for use in its air force.

Military experts believe the jet is a carbon copy of the F-5, first produced in the United States in the 1960s.

United States Russia Iran MENA Sukhoi Su 35 fighter jets Iran's deputy Defence Minister Mehdi Farahi Mil Mi 28 attack helicopters

Comments

1000 characters

Iran finalises deal to buy Russian fighter jets

Inter-bank: rupee sees minor recovery against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

Hamas and Israel prepare to extend Gaza truce

More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Govt explains magnitude of SOE burden

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Read more stories