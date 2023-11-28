BAFL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.54%)
BIPL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.71%)
FABL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
GGL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
HBL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (4.56%)
HUBC 122.21 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (4.24%)
HUMNL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PIOC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.92%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
PRL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
SNGP 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.92%)
SSGC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
TELE 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.8%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,227 Increased By 117.6 (1.93%)
BR30 21,755 Increased By 491.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 60,690 Increased By 878.3 (1.47%)
KSE30 20,223 Increased By 362 (1.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Novartis aims for 5% annual sales growth through 2027

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 12:50pm

FRANKFURT: Novartis said it was targeting annual sales growth of 5% per year until 2027 and a core operating income margin of about 40% by 2027, driven by innovative drugs on the market, after it severed ownership ties to its generic-drugs business.

The Swiss company, which had a core operating margin of 35% last year, reiterate a focus of its drug development on the four therapy areas cardio-renal care, immunology, neuroscience, oncology and haematology, according to a statement on Tuesday.

GSK says blood cancer drug meets primary goal in late-stage trial

Last month, the Basel-based drugmaker spun off and listed generic drugs business Sandoz and it also raised its 2023 earnings forecast for the third time, citing cost cuts and higher-than-forecast prices for a multiple sclerosis (MS) drug.

Novartis

Comments

1000 characters

Novartis aims for 5% annual sales growth through 2027

Inter-bank: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

Govt explains magnitude of SOE burden

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Read more stories