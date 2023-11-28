BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
World Print 2023-11-28

New Zealand to scrap world-leading anti-smoking laws

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s plans for world-leading anti-smoking laws will be revoked, Christopher Luxon confirmed Monday after being sworn in as prime minister, in a move described as a “huge win for the tobacco industry”.

Former airline boss Luxon took over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections, ending a six-year Labour Party reign ushered in by Jacinda Ardern. Luxon, 53, was sworn in as head of a new coalition government by New Zealand’s governor-general in a ceremony in the capital Wellington.

“It is an honour and an awesome responsibility,” Luxon told reporters.

The conservative said he would prioritise taming inflation and bringing down interest rates, and also confirmed he would scrap a so-called “generational smoking ban” adopted last year that stops sales of tobacco to anyone born after 2008. Luxon said the tax revenue from ongoing cigarette sales would generate welcome income for the government, but also voiced concern that the ban would create a flourishing — and untaxed — black market.

New Zealand inflation tobacco industry Christopher Luxon anti smoking laws

New Zealand to scrap world-leading anti-smoking laws

Read more stories