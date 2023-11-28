BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
Royal Saudi Land Forces Cmdr, COAS discuss cooperation

NNI Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair called on Army Chief Syed Asim Munir at General headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, during the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, military training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in Middle East.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Army Chief thanked the dignitary and said that, “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

ISPR Pakistan Army COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Fahd bin Abdullah Al Mutair Royal Saudi Land Forces Cmdr

