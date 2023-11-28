Palestinian students: SU waives off fees

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh has announced waiver off admission, exams and hostel fees of the Palestine students and asked their concerned teachers to extend their all-out cooperation with them.

This announcement was made in a high-level meeting held in the Senate Hall of the VC Secretariat, which was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The meeting was attended by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Main Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khombhati, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu Prof. Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Gachal, PVC of Mirpurkhas Campus Prof. Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Narejo, PVC of Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon, Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Deans of different Faculties and administrative as well as academic heads.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro spoke about the unique circumstances of foreign students paying fees in dollars.He highlighted that due to the Israeli aggression in Palestine, Palestinian students studying at the University of Sindh would have their admission, examination and hostel fees waived.

He urged teachers to assist Palestinian students during evaluations of their papers, recognizing the challenges they faced in preparing for exams amid tension and record deaths in their country.

He also instructed deans, chairpersons, and directors to provide special classes to Palestinian students if needed, ensuring they receive comprehensive support.

The meeting unanimously decided to conduct the second-semester exams of Bachelors and Masters degree programs from December 6, which will end on December 22, 2023.

In the meeting, January 31, 2024, had been fixed as the final deadline for submission of results of the second-semester examinations.