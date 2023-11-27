BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
World

Deal reached to extend Gaza truce by two days, Qatar and Hamas say

  • Agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip
Reuters Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 10:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Mediator Qatar said on Monday a deal had been reached to extend a truce between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza by two days, continuing a pause in seven weeks of warfare that has killed thousands and laid waste to the Palestinian enclave.

“An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said in a post on social media platform X.

Negotiators close to agreeing extension of Gaza truce, say Egyptian security sources

Hamas also said it had agreed a two-day extension to the truce with Qatar and Egypt, who have been facilitating indirect negotiations between the two sides. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

“An agreement has been reached with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce by two more days, with the same conditions as in the previous truce,” a Hamas official said in a phone call with Reuters.

Before the statements, the head of Egypt’s State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, had said an extension agreement was close and would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages from among those seized by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. In exchange 60 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails would be freed, he said.

The initial truce was due to end on Monday night.

With the release of 11 Israeli hostages expected on Monday, negotiations remain ongoing for the release of 33 Palestinians, Rashwan added.

The truce agreed last week was the first halt in fighting in the seven weeks since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages back into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Palestinians demand Israel give news of detained Gazans

In response to that attack, Israel has bombarded the enclave and mounted a ground offensive in the north. Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza health authorities say, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardments have flattened wide areas of the Gaza enclave, and a humanitarian crisis has unfolded as supplies of food, fuel, drinking water, and medicine run out.

On Sunday, Hamas freed 17 people, including a 4-year-old Israeli-American girl, bringing the total number the Hamas has released since Friday to 58, including foreigners. Israel freed 39 teenage Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, taking the total number of Palestinians freed under the truce to 117.

MENA Gaza Strip Gaza hospitals Gaza hostage Gaza truce

Comments

1000 characters
Az_Iz Nov 27, 2023 09:59pm
The killing of the Palestinians is paused, but not stopped. It will resume later. What an amazing deal.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

