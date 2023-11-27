BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Xavi says Porto match represents ‘turning point’ for Barcelona

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2023 07:44pm

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says Tuesday’s Champions League match at home to FC Porto could be a potential “turning point” for his side as they look to clinch a place in the last 16.

The Catalans missed the chance to qualify from Group H with two games to spare when they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in Hamburg at the start of November.

However, a victory over second-placed Porto at home will send Barcelona through to the knockout phase and lift some of the tension after a stuttering run of form over the past month.

“It’s a very important match, it’s vital. If we win we would be assured of finishing in the top two, after two years without being able to qualify for the last 16,” Xavi said at Monday’s pre-match news conference.

Barcelona won the last of their five European titles in 2015 in Xavi’s final season as a player at Camp Nou.

They failed to make it past the group stage each of the last two seasons, dropping into the Europa League on both occasions, and there is renewed concern following the club’s worrying run of underwhelming performances.

A 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday left Barcelona four points adrift of La Liga leaders Real Madrid, while also trailing Girona and Atletico Madrid.

“Lately, things have not been going the way we want but we are on the right path. We believe in what we are doing,” said Xavi, who has faced heavy criticism in Spain for the nature of his team’s displays.

“We need to be very demanding of our ourselves and be self-critical, because we’re no longer at the same level we were a month and a half or two months ago.

“Tomorrow is a great opportunity. We can confirm our place in the round of 16 after five matches. It could be a turning point.”

Barcelona are without teenage midfielder Gavi for the rest of the season after he sustained a devastating cruciate ligament injury while on Spain duty.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also a doubt for the Porto game after he hurt his back while away with Germany.

“Ter Stegen will be tested tomorrow to see how much he’s suffering and if he’s ready for the match. He’s virtually not trained with the group but he’s always there to bring something extra to the team,” said Xavi.

Barcelona Champions League Xavi Hernandez

