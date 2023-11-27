Most Gulf markets drop on falling oil prices

Most stock markets in the Gulf dropped on Monday following a decline in oil prices, as investors waited for an OPEC+ meeting later this week for an agreement expected to curb supplies into 2024.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - had tumbled in the middle of the week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies postponed a ministerial meeting to Nov. 30 to iron out differences on production targets for African producers.

Brent fell 1.2% to $79.69 a barrel by 1230 GMT on Monday.

The Qatari index was down for the fourth consecutive session, ending 1.1% lower, the sharpest drop in a month with almost all stocks in the red.

Industries Qatar slumped 3.4%, the steepest fall since August 8, and Qatar Islamic Bank lost 1.6%.

“Traders continued to react to declines in energy prices, in particular natural gas prices which fell after reaching a peak toward the end of last month”, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index dropped 0.4%, ending two straight sessions of gains, with ADNOC Logistics falling 1.3% and UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank sliding 1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.1%, dragged down by losses in materials, energy and utilities sectors with petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corporation sliding 1.6% and oil major Saudi Aramco shedding 0.5%.

Dubai’s benchmark index extended its gains to a second session, inching up 0.1%, helped by a 0.9% rise in real estate developer Emaar Properties and a 1% gain in tolls operator Salik.

However, the Emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp declined 2.2% and 2.3% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 2.4% with Commercial International Bank surging 8.1% and EFG Holding rising 2.2%.

========================================= SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.1% to 11,081 KUWAIT lost 0.7% to 7,272 QATAR dropped 1.1% to 10,027 EGYPT rose 2.4% to 25,906 BAHRAIN lost 0.03% to 1,950 OMAN lost 0.03% to 4,626 ABU DHABI lost 0.4% to 9,515 DUBAI added 0.1% to 3,995 =========================================