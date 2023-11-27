BAFL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
Pakistan Print 2023-11-27

Sherpao elected QWP chairman

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

PESHAWAR: Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao was elected as the central Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon as General Secretary for a four-year term.

The election took place at Watan Kor, the main Secretariat of QWP, which was attended by members of the federal and provincial councils of the party. A large number of party workers from all over the province were also present on this occasion.

Haji Mohammad Ghufran was elected as Senior Vice-Chairman, Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli as Vice-Chairperson, Hashim Babar as Vice-Chairman, Tariq Ahamd Khan as Secretary Information, Hashim Raza Advocate as Joint Secretary, Mohammad Yousaf Khan as Coordinator Social Media and Hanif Shah as member Central Executive Committee.

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Khan served as the Election Commissioner who supervised the intra-party election.

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao was elected as provincial Chairman of the QWP and Dr Farooq Afzal as General Secretary.

The other newly elected provincial office-bearers included Asad Afridi as Senior Vice-Chairman, Faiza Rasheed, Prof Hameedur Rehaman, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Baidar Hussain Shah, Mohammad Hashim Khan, Shamsher Khan were elected as Vice-Chairmen.

Akundzada Sikandar Zaman was elected as Secretary Finance, Dr Alam Yousfzai as Culture Secretary, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan as Secretary Information, Mehmoodul Islam Advocate as Deputy General Secretary, Mumtaz Khan Yousafzai as Media and Social Medial Coordinator, Iftikhar Khan Zaida as Additional Secretary, Arshad Afridi as Additional Secretary Social Media.

