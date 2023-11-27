BAFL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Mayor opens Karachi’s first zip line at Safari Park

NNI Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that critics are free to continue criticizing, as the Pakistan Peoples’ Party remains confident in its public service.

Interacting with media on the occasion of the inauguration of a new zip line at Safari Park, Murtaza Wahab said that uniform developmental work was underway in all seven districts of Karachi.

The PPP leader expressed his belief that the issues of poverty and criticism in Karachi would come to an end, making it evident to the citizens that the problem laid not in authority but in intentions.

“The 18th amendment in the constitution was approved by all parties in the assembly including the People’s Party. We are solving the problems of Karachi by utilizing all the resources.

The first fly zip line has been inaugurated today in Karachi’s Safari Park,” he said. Horse riding is also being started in the Safari Park soon, Karachi’s first Dino Safari Park was built here, critics may keep criticizing but we believe in work, he said.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, General Secretary of People’s Party Central District Dil Muhammad and other leaders were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor said citizens enjoy this facility with their kids, I enjoyed flying through the zip line and I have already landed in Karachi as a mayor and my goal is the development and prosperity of Karachi.

He said that Safari Park was once in a state of disrepair, in 2015-16 law enforcement agencies raided here and during that raid a lot of things came out of here, we ourselves have spoiled the splendor of Karachi.

The PPP government has started similar development works in seven districts of Karachi. A week ago Iqbal Park was inaugurated in Federal B Area, yesterday the State of the Art Star Sports Complex in Sherpao Colony Landhi was opened to the citizens now we are going to build five more playgrounds and parks in the city so that the people enjoy recreational activities in a peaceful environment. He said that a canteen is also being constructed in the safari park soon.

In response to a question, Mayor Karachi said that we have a tradition that whoever suppresses is suppressed. The fire that broke out in RJ Mall yesterday is not within the limits of the KMC.

The staff of Faisal Cantonment did not come to the rescue and extinguishing work, the fire brigade and rescue 1122 staff from KMC extinguished the fire, the map of the building in which the fire broke out was also passed and regularized by the Cantonment Board Faisal and the FIR of yesterday’s incident was filed in the name of fire brigade and rescue 1122.

Congratulations to the police that the FIR is registered against the staff of the departments who saved the lives of 45 people. Zia Muhyiddin flyover at Johar Chowrangi was constructed, underpass was constructed and service line is also being constructed by us but Cantonment Board receives all taxes and revenue from these areas.

All the responsibility should not be put on the KMC, first it must be seen which area is under the administrative control of this institution.

He said the 18th amendment was unanimously approved by Pakistan Muslim League-N, ANP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and JUI, and then now in the amendment what could be the reasons for the change.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that during the fire incident yesterday, there was also a sad incident which was deeply saddened to see that an unconscious person was brought to the 1122 ambulance but the volunteers of Chipa snatched him and put in their ambulance.

He said that it is condemnable if the Sindh government ambulance was not there, then this unconscious person could have been taken by Chipa ambulance, but such an act is cheap fame and branding and not a service. He said that in this regard, he will talk to the management of Chipa so that they stay away from such actions.

